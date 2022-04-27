SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash around 7 P.M. on April 27. They say they responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at the intersection of West Zia Road and Yucca Street. One person died on scene.
Santa Fe Police have not released any more information. They are asking anyone with information to call 505-428-3710. Anyone with cell phone or dashcam footage or photos of the crash is asked to upload it to Santa Fe Police.