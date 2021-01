SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A quiet day around the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday was an unexpected surprise for many following threats of protests at state capitols across the country. The only people in the area of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta were police, and the occasional passerby checking to see if there were any crowds.

"I'm really shocked because, in addition to the news that there will be protests at practically every state capitol, they set up their security like five days ago. I thought that would kind of be an instigator in a way," Eliza Sharpless of Santa Fe explained. "I was really worried. I mean, I live just up the road and so I drove down and saw massive amounts of police and security and it gave me the butterflies."