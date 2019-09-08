Santa Fe Police identify suspect in fatal shooting of 19-year-old

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Santa Fe Police have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting after a 19-year-old male Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay, was attending a party with his family at a residence on the 1800 block of Hopewell Street when a neighbor from a residence on the 1800 block of Quapaq Street shot towards the party, striking the victim.

Authorities say family members of Enriquez-Garay transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries soon after arriving. The Santa Fe Police Department reports they were able to identify the suspect’s location on Quapaw Street based on information provided by witnesses and with the help of Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Crisis Negotiations Team, a suspect was apprehended without incident around 1:30 a.m.

The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Beverley Melendez who has been charged with second-degree murder. Melendez was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center Sunday morning.

Authorities say no other suspects remain at large. SFPD’s Crime Scene Unit is processing the residence where the scene occurred for evidence.

The case remains an active investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it is made available.