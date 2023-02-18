SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) is searching for a man they think is connected to a murder. The murder took place at the end of 2022.

Police said James Towle was visiting Santa Fe in December last year. On December 30 around 12:30 a.m., Towle was shot and killed. He was found near Rufina Street and Siler Road. Now, they claim Mark Delgado Jr., 29, of Santa Fe, was involved.

Mark Delgado; Photo Courtesy of Santa Fe Police Department

Delgado is described as a Hispanic male. He stands around 5’09” and is about 130 pounds. Authorities warn he could be armed or dangerous, so if you see him, don’t approach. They want you to call 911 if he’s spotted.

Photo Courtesy of the Santa Fe Police Department

Police think Delgado could be driving a silver or grey 2022 Mercury Sable Station Wagon with plates AMKK75.

If you have information about this murder or the suspect, please call SFPD at 505-955-5412.