SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the body of 37-year-old Wilfredo Flores-Diaz was recovered from rushing water earlier this week. First responders pulled Flores-Diaz from an arroyo at Kachina Ridge and Shalako Way Monday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. While authorities have identified Flores-Diaz, the Office of the Medical Investigator has yet to determine how he died.