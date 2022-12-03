SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian in Santa Fe was involved in a crash. Police said the pedestrian didn’t survive his injuries.

Around 7:39 p.m. Friday night, an officer with Santa Fe Police heard a loud noise and saw a person fly into the air before falling down onto the road. The officer had been on another call in the 3000 block of Cerrillos Road.

Authorities said the person had been hit by a car. The nearby officer rushed over to the scene to help the pedestrian. Paramedics with the fire department arrived on the scene two minutes after the officer. The man who had been hit was taken to a local hospital.

The man died from his injuries, and police are trying to identify him to contact his family.

The driver remained on the scene after the crash. Investigators said driver impairment wasn’t a factor, and there was no driver error. Police alleged the man had been crossing the road in the southbound lanes of Cerrillos Road outside of a crosswalk area.

Southbound lanes of Cerrillos Road from Siler Road to Calle de Cielo were closed during the investigation.