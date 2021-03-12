Santa Fe Police Dept. to host annual DWI event to honor sisters killed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 11th annual Peshlakai DWI educational event is scheduled for Saturday. The Santa Fe Police Department will conduct a DWI saturation patrol in place of the Peshlakai checkpoint this year.

The annual event is in honor of Del Lynn and Deshauna Peshlakai. The Peshlakai sisters were killed by a drunk driver who rear-ended their family’s car in 2010 on Cerrillos Road at the intersection of Cristos Road. Del Lynn and Deshauna were in the back seat of the car at the time of the crash, as their parents were driving the family home from a basketball game.