SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department is upgrading its fleet of police cruisers. The news was shared in a Facebook post.

The department has added four interceptors for its Motor and DWI Units along with two F-150 pickups for its Training Unit and Community Relations.

They are also working on builds for nearly 30 other vehicles, allowing the department to rotate some older vehicles out of service.