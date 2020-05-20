Santa Fe Police Department welcomes 12 new officers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is welcoming a dozen new officers to the force. Two lateral police officers and ten police cadets were sworn in on Tuesday.

The ceremony was conducted under current guidelines of the health order with social distancing, masks and metering people in the Municipal Courtroom.

The department has been dealing with an officer shortage even raising pay for cadets to $21 an hour with a $1,000 signing bonus. They’ve also been offering a $15,000 signing bonus to lateral officers. SFPD says lateral police officers will complete training and soon be assigned to the Field Traning Program.   

SFPD says the Recruiting Unit is planning to resume monthly testing for police cadet applicants on July 11. For more information on recruitment, click here.

