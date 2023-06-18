SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating reports of gunshots potentially involving teens Saturday night.

Police responded to a home on Santeros Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night about gunshots.

A resident told them that a graduation celebration had escalated to the point that a fight had broken out and a gun had been shot.

Police said they did not find anyone injured either in the area or at the hospital.

They did find a vehicle that had been hit multiple times by gunshots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.