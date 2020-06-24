Santa Fe Police crackdown on drag racing with operation slow and safe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are cracking down on drag racing. The department is launching the operation ‘slow and safe.’ Police will be patrolling areas where there have been reports of drag racing and other dangerous driving that includes around the plaza and neighborhood streets. However, the department says this will be adjusted based on complaints. Officers will also crackdown on loud muffler noise that they say is often associated with dangerous driving.

