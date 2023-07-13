SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department said a package located near Hotel Chimayo turned out to be non-explosive. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. and the department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was activated as well. Several locations sheltered in place or were voluntary evacuated.

The EOD team determined it was inert and non-explosive. Investigators believe that it was meant to be an intentional hoax due to the appearance and build of the device. They said it was made to resemble an improvised explosive device. The department said the device was collected as evidence and will be investigated to determine whether it was meant to be used in a bomb scare.