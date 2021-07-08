Santa Fe Police continue investigation into 2016 missing person case

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of a man who was reported missing on December 2, 2016. SFPD reports that Mark D. Aguilar, who is currently 56-years-old, is still missing from the Santa Fe County area and has not had any contact with family or friends.

Aguilar is five feet, six inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown and grey hair and brown eyes and is of Indigenous descent. It is unknown what Aguilar was last seen wearing.

Police state that in their investigation of his disappearance, multiple leads have been followed up on however, Aguilar has not been located or contacted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mark Aguilar is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.