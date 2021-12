GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is searching for 63-year-old Daniel T. Reich of Grants. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8” inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen on Dec. 13 at the Walmart in Grants.

Reich has a tattoo of a butterfly on his left arm, a tattoo of feathers and “Indian Pride” on his right arm, and a tattoo of a rose on his left hand. Officials do not know what he was last seen wearing, what his destination is, or his method of travel.