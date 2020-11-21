Santa Fe police charge 6th suspect with obelisk destruction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have formally charged another suspect for his role in tearing down the Plaza obelisk. Several protesters toppled the obelisk during a protest last month. The monument was built in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died fighting Native Americans.

A criminal complaint states 72-year-old Stephen Fox was seen on video after the obelisk came down admitting he helped pull on the rope during the vandalism. Fox is the sixth person charged in the case.

