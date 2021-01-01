Santa Fe Police ask residents in area of Camino Capitan to shelter in place

Police are asking Santa Fe residents in the area of Camino Capitan to shelter in place on Friday, January 1, 2021. (image courtesy SFPD)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are warning the public of police activity on the 2400 block of Camino Capitan on Friday, January 1. Authorities are asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Residents in this area are asked to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/aytA3BevAr — Santa Fe PD (@santafepolice) January 1, 2021

