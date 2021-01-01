Santa Fe Police ask residents in area of Camino Capitan to shelter in place

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are warning the public of police activity on the 2400 block of Camino Capitan on Friday, January 1. Authorities are asking residents in the area to shelter in place.
Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
Read Next:
- Family backs Civil Rights Bill in hopes of finding justice for baby who died in CYFD custody
- New Mexico man buys back family heirloom from suspected thief
- Raton Crime Stoppers looking for cargo truck
- APD updates wanted offenders on Metro 15 list
- Albuquerque woman charged with armed robbery, mail theft