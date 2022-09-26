SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Lieutenant Chris McCord says they get calls throughout the year about arson fires, but this is unusual. There is still a lot of information they still need to gather. “We’re really focusing on getting that video if any of those locations have video or have tips,” said. Lt. McCord.

The arson task force is focusing on getting videos from the locations where the fires were set. “What we’ll do is piece those videos together to see if we can find that suspect, what they were wearing, which direction he or she was going to help build the case and hopefully make an arrest,” said McCord.

Santa Fe Police say the suspect could be charged with arson, trespassing, and criminal damage. So far, there is no damage estimate yet on all of the fires.