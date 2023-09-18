SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indigenous Center will be celebrating Indigenous People’s Day with the Santa Fe Plaza’s first-ever intertribal powwow.

The event will be held on Oct. 9 at the Santa Fe Plaza. Guests are asked to bring their tribal flag for the Parade of Nations. Guest drums are allowed and people can bring lawn chairs.

Schedule of events:

8 a.m.: Vendor booth setup

9 a.m. Opening

9:30 a.m.: Vendor booths open

11 a..m.: Gourd dancing

1 p.m.: Grand entry and Parade of Nations

4:30 p.m.: Closing

More information on the event can be found here.