SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Indigenous Center will be celebrating Indigenous People’s Day with the Santa Fe Plaza’s first-ever intertribal powwow.

The event will be held on Oct. 9 at the Santa Fe Plaza. Guests are asked to bring their tribal flag for the Parade of Nations. Guest drums are allowed and people can bring lawn chairs.

Schedule of events:

  • 8 a.m.: Vendor booth setup
  • 9 a.m. Opening
  • 9:30 a.m.: Vendor booths open
  • 11 a..m.: Gourd dancing
  • 1 p.m.: Grand entry and Parade of Nations
  • 4:30 p.m.: Closing

More information on the event can be found here.