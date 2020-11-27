Santa Fe Plaza lighting to be streamed online

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is hosting its annual Plaza lighting on Friday, Nov. 27. The event will be live-streamed on the city’s YouTube channel starting at 5:15 p.m.

Anyone wanting to see the lights in-person can drive through the plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. as the city will host a “cruise by”. This event will allow vehicles to drive by three sides of the plaza.

Vehicles can enter on W. San Francisco and turn left on Old Santa Fe Trail. Guests will have the opportunity to wave to Mr. and Mrs. Clause as the exit Palace Ave. People must remain in their cars as the Plaza will be closed to pedestrian traffic.

