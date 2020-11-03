Santa Fe plaza holiday decorating set to begin Nov. 3

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday decorating on the Santa Fe plaza begins Tuesday. Every year, the City of Santa Fe hangs thousands of decorative lights, garlands and farolitos throughout the plaza.

Designated areas of the plaza will be closed and barricades will be up for safety while the deocrating is finished. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution and seek alternate routes.

A COVID-safe virtual lighting of the plaza will be held once the decorations are finished.

