Santa Fe Public School’s ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ video offers safety demonstrations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- As students are heading back to school the Santa Fe Public Schools is making sure its students know what to do in an active shooter situation.

“Run, Hide, Fight” is a video that provides demonstrations on how to respond to strangers without ID stickers and how to barricade doors. It also instructs students how to possibly fight an intruder using improvised weapons like a stapler, scissors or computer.

The nearly 13-minute video was posted to the homepage of the school district’s website as well as YouTube.