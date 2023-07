SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rotary Club of Santa Fe served up pancakes on the plaza Tuesday morning.

The money raised from the breakfast will benefit the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks. The fundraiser coincides with the Rotary Club’s Century of Service.

Organizers said the event has grown more popular over the years.

This was the 47th time the Santa Fe club has hosted the breakfast.