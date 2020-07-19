Santa Fe Opera’s free online experience

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of the Santa Fe Opera were treated to a touching love story Saturday night.

The performance was the third in its digital series but a first for the company itself featuring a tribute to Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde. Each week, they’re launching a new Songs From the Santa Fe Opera episode online, a free, shortened opera experience. More information and a schedule is available on the Santa Fe Opera’s website.

