Santa Fe Opera selling costumes and props

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera has put on a lot of productions, making most of their own props and costumes. Now, you have a chance to take some of them home.

“You just can’t keep it all,” costume director Missy West said. “And it’s amazing really, because you’ll look at something and you’re like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty.'”

Among the racks of costumes, this room is full of treasures. Whatever you fancy, the Santa Fe Opera likely has it.

“We have hats, this whole aisle is hats…women’s hats, men’s hats, crowns,” West said. “So we’re selling stuff to make room for other stuff.”

With hundreds of productions in the books, they have thousands of items up for grabs.

“We have disco armor, if anyone needs disco armor…we have creepy masks,” West said.

From the unexpected to the spooky, and everything in between, there’s nothing off the table. There are rows of props, mostly made on site, ready for new homes.

“You’re always needing to have something, a wreath, you need a laurel wreath, or you need a little veil, don’t you? Doesn’t everyone?” West continued.

Although some items have been hard to part with, the staff is excited about what’s in store for their handmade work.

“There are a couple of things that I think are special because of what they are,” West said.

The prop and costume sale will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sep. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.