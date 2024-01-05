SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera is looking for 20 volunteer docents to lead backstage tours for the 2024 season.

The 2024 season marks the first time in three years that the opera is bringing in new docents. Interested candidates must complete a seven-day training session beginning in late April and are required to conduct at least eight tours during the season. Though it is a volunteer position, docents enjoy perks such as 10% off in the opera shop and are invited to attend most final dress rehearsals for shows.

The deadline to apply is January 30, 2024. In-person interviews are conducted in February and decisions will be announced in March. To apply for one of the docent positions, click here.