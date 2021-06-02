Santa Fe Opera gears up for ticket sales, season opener

FILE – In this May 8, 2019, file photo, the Santa Fe Opera awaits its summer season in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The gates at the famed Santa Fe Opera are open again, and General Director Robert Meya said Wednesday that he and the entire company are excited to return to the stage in July following nearly a year of preparation and planning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meya said during a virtual news conference that the company recently obtained approval from state officials to increase theater capacity and open up ticket sales on June 10. That means the opera will have about 1,000 additional seats for every performance this summer and for the first time will offer simulcasting outside the venue on giant video walls.

“While the past year has presented countless challenges, it has also pushed us to explore new avenues for bringing opera to our community,” Meya said.

That has included investments in the opera’s audio and visual infrastructure for things like the simulcasting and other digital offerings, such as vitual backstage tours.

More than $5 million in tickets had been sold last year before the opera was forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Without a regular season, the opera was faced with a $10 million loss in revenue, leaving officials to stretch federal relief money and donations as far as they could go.