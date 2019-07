SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new opportunity will bring Sana Fe and the French city of Paris closer than ever before.

The Santa Fe Opera’s artistic director Alexander Neef has been named general director of the renowned Paris Opera starting in 2021. France 24, an English-language news organization reports French President Emmanuel Macron was personally involved in Neef’s selection.

Neef says the new position will allow for special collaborations between the two opera houses.