ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of New Mexico's largest electric provider is in Spain this week for the U.N. climate meeting.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico announced Monday that CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn was asked to speak about how U.S. utilities are dealing with the transition away from fossil fuels for electricity generation. She is participating in a series of panel discussions that will cover topics such as greenhouse gas reductions and business perspectives.