SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Opera has announced the performances for the 2023 season. Opening the opera’s 66th Festival Season will be Puccini’s Tosca and Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, followed by Debussy’s Pelléas et Mélisande, Dvořák’s Rusalka and Monteverdi’s Orfeo with a world premiere orchestration by American composer Nico Muhly.

Scheduled in the 66th Festival Season are 38 performances including two special Sunday evenings featuring the opera’s singing and technical apprentices in staged Apprentice Scenes on Aug. 13 and 20. Opening on June 30 and July 1, 2023 are two standard works, Tosca and The Flying Dutchman, followed by two lesser performed works, Pelléas et Mélisande and Rusalka, on July 15 and 22. Ending the season presented for the first time on July 29 will be Monteverdi’s seminal Orfeo. Tickets are available on the Santa Fe Opera website.