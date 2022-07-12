SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is celebrating the completion of a new rain garden. The city hosted a ribbon-cutting on the Brother’s Lane Rain Garden and Camino Escondido Stilling Basins on Tuesday afternoon.

The garden collects stormwater from east Alameda and diverts the runoff through filtration basins. That water will then slow and settle before it reaches the Santa Fe River, improving the water quality and helping to recharge low-lying aquifers.

“We are really trying to increase the residence time of our stormwater so we can allow it to infiltrate and improve water quality before it enters the Santa Fe River, which is the lifeblood of the community,” said Acting River and Watershed Manager Zoe Isaacson.

To complete the project, the city received funding from a river steward grant from the state’s environment department.