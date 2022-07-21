SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe now has a new affordable housing development. The new 65-unit development, known as Siler Yard, was designed specifically for people involved in creative professions.

The new development will give housing and economic support resources for local dancers, artists, artisans, actors and culinary artists. The development will be a live and work rental space for creatives making under 60% of the area median income.

“The Siler Yard development has been a decade in the making, and we are thrilled to officially open to our residents and the community. The development will provide high-quality housing to individuals at rates far below the local average for monthly rent,” New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing executive director Daniel Werwath said. The more than $17.4 million project will offer one, two and three bedroom units starting at $427 per month. The development will also have almost 600 solar panels for power.