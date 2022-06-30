SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public restrooms in the Santa Fe Plaza are now officially a thing. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facilities on Water Street, just a block from the plaza.

It has ten stalls for both men and women as well as a family bathroom. There’s also a tourism Santa Fe information booth. Officials took up the project after complaints from visitors and residents about the lack of facilities and say they will relieve a burden on businesses and stimulate spending. “It’s a perfect location. It is so needed to have these bathrooms here, these restrooms,” said State Senator Nancy Rodriguez.

The city contributed $1.1M to the project, the state invested $500,000. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.