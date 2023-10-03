SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe authorities have identified the body that was discovered near a Rail Runner Station near NM 599.

On September 22, Santa Fe officers responded to the scene after a body was reported under a bridge. They found a man with blunt-force trauma. His death was believed to be a homicide.

The man was identified as Aaron Garcia, 50, of Santa Domingo Pueblo/Kewa Pueblo. If you have any information about this case, contact authorities.

Videos, photos, information, and evidence and be submitted here.