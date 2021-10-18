Santa Fe officials advise community explosions, gunshots due to special effects production

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe community is being notified of special effects explosions and gunshots that will be heard on Monday, October 18 from noon to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to midnight. The Santa Fe Government states that these noises are the result of movie production at Garson Studios on the Midtown Site as they will be blowing up cars and shooting prop firearms.

City officials explain that any gunshots, explosions, or plumes of smoke in the area can be attributed to the production.