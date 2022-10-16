SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person has died following a crash, the Santa Fe Police Department said. The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Police were called to Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road around 2:05 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The 28-year-old pedestrian was unresponsive when officials arrived, and he was declared dead. Officials are not releasing the name of the deceased party until the family has been notified.

Police alleged a vehicle was heading north on Cerrillos Road near the Zafarano Drive intersection during the crash; the driver stayed at the scene. Officials said the driver was not impaired, and the crash could have been pedestrian error.

Officials are still investigating the incident.