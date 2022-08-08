SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle.

When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled up, doors locked and the temperature outside above 90 degrees. He was able to break a window and remove the 3-year-old and 3-month-old children. Officials say the parent had been away from the vehicle for at least 20 minutes. The parent was arrested for child abuse.