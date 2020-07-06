Santa Fe offers free Wi-Fi locations across the city

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) - Despite some setbacks due to the pandemic, one New Mexico business's generous donation is helping Rio Arriba County's only homeless shelter open its doors. "He said this morning, 'I woke up feeling like I was being tugged to do something, and so I want to make a donation.' So he decided to make this donation on behalf of Felicia Barela to Española Pathways Shelter to do what he can to keep her memory alive and to help us to save lives at the same time," said Ralph Martinez, co-founder of the Española Pathways Shelter.

Martinez says the coronavirus pandemic hit right as they were putting the finishing touches on the Española Pathways Shelter. With the opening plans up in the air, they decided to set up a homeless camp out front, offering food, safety, restrooms, and hygiene stations.