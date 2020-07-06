Santa Fe offers free Wi-Fi locations across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is offering residents increased access to the internet by offering free Wi-Fi at public facilities. The city has installed infrastructure to expand internet ranges at schools, city facilities, and libraries.
Residents are urged to practice social distancing while at the locations and to use a mask in public. The following locations offer free Wi-Fi:
- Aspen Community School, 450 La Madera Street
- J. Martinez Elementary School, 401 West San Mateo Road
- Kearny Elementary School, 901 Avenida de las Campanas
- El Camino Real Academy, 2500 South Meadows
- Sweeney Elementary School, 501 Airport Road
- Nina Otero Community School, 5901 Herrera Drive
- Santa Fe Plaza
- Southside Library, 6599 Jaguar Drive
- Genoveva Chavez Community Center, 3221 Rodeo Road
- La Farge Library, 1730 Llano Street
- Main Santa Fe Library, 145 Washington Avenue