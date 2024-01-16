SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is offering opportunities for organizations to expand affordable housing in the city. In total, more than $3 million is up for grabs.

The city is opening up requests for applications for the Community Development Block Grant and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The funds are aimed at revitalizing, building, and assisting housing developments.

Organizations that want to apply for some of the funding need to attend a virtual training session on Thursday, January 25. That event is planned for 10:00 a.m. and is required for both newly applying organizations and those who have already applied for grants.

More information on the grant opportunities can be found on the city’s website. All applications are due by Friday, February 16, at 5:00 p.m.