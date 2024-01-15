SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three and half years, what remains of a memorial shrouded in controversy is still hidden behind a wooden box on the Santa Fe plaza. Now the new city council is trying again to find a solution.

Since 2020, the soldier’s monument has remained boarded up on the Santa Fe Plaza. After years of unfulfilled promises, the city’s newest leaders want to fix the eyesore at the center of Santa Fe’s tourist hotspot. “It’s been four years. And so I am anxious to see something happen. That temporary installation isn’t doing the job of really talking about the history of Santa Fe and what happened here,” said Santa Fe City Councilor Alma Castro.

The monument was torn down amid protests over the obelisk, which was dedicated to civil war-era soldiers but criticized for its depiction of Native Americans. Since it was toppled in 2020, part of it remains in storage, and part of it behind that wooden box, which was only supposed to last for three months.

In 2021, the city of Santa Fe hired a firm to conduct a study which yielded what’s known as the “CHART Report”, costing the city around $300,000 and taking a year to complete. Its recommendations– either rebuild the obelisk, or tear it down altogether. “I do feel that CHART was a failure in terms of really having any opinion about what should be done or what the community felt resoundingly should be done,” said Castro.

Ever since, the fate of the monument has been in limbo. Now with new councilors, including Castro, the council wants to get the ball rolling. “I think folks are interested, there’s been a resounding want for something to be flat for the community to be able to dance and to enjoy and to come together and have a great time on the plaza,” said Castro.

That is one idea that would entail moving the obelisk to a museum or the veteran’s memorial park, with signage explaining the history and significance to different groups. “It’s clear that we want to come together around our city center and not be divided, that we are ready to move past, whatever has happened there and look towards the future of our city,” said Castro.

Castro says the public should expect discussion in city council in the coming months. “We didn’t have to spend $300,000. But we did. And we’ll take that and move forward and be able to make a decision with informed I would say consent from the community,” said Castro.