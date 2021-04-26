Santa Fe nonprofit to release recommendations for handling evictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –A Santa Fe nonprofit is preparing to release its recommendations to the City to help deal with evictions once the moratorium ends. The City’s halt on evictions was set to end in March.

The nonprofit, Chainbreaker Collective will release the second in a series of reports “Evictions in the COVID-19 Era: Successes and limitations of moratoria to keep people housed and health in Santa Fe” during a virtual press conference on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The first report in the series was released in December and looked at risk factors for evictions before the start of the pandemic.

According to a press release from the nonprofit, the second report will focus on the state of evictions in Santa Fe since the moratorium was ordered. A list of recommendations provided to policy makers is expected to be released at the same time.

The webinar will be broadcast through Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. Chainbreaker reports that 5,700 people are at risk of losing their housing when evictions resume. The Santa Fe City Council will vote on possible solutions to an influx of evictions at their meeting on Wednesday, April 28.