Santa Fe Navy Week kicks off with a performance by Navy Band Southwest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s principal outreach effort into areas of the nation without a significant Navy presence with over 250 Navy Weeks held in 80 different U.S. cities. One of those cities is Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Commander Matt Pianetta discusses Navy Week and all of the events that start on Monday, Nov. 8, and run through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. U.S. Navy sailors from the USS Santa Fe, a Los Angeles-class nuclear-powered submarine will participate in the weeklong events in the vessel’s namesake city, providing residents with the opportunity to learn about the service and its importance to national security.

This will be the first in-person Navy Week in the City of Santa Fe since the start of the outreach program in 2005. Navy Weeks are the service’s signature outreach program which is coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Events during the week will include school concerts and visits, Habitat for Humanity builds and restores, engagement at local organizations including the Santa Fe Police and Fire Departments, a Veterans Day ceremony, and more.

The Navy Band Southwest is one of nine Navy fleet bands across the world serving the Navy’s musical mission throughout the southwestern United States performing at more than 600 engagements every year.

For a full list of events happening during the Santa Fe Navy Week, visit outreach.navy.mil.