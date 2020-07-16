Santa Fe native Page Pressley to appear on ‘The Bachelorette’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe native is hoping to win the heart of “The Bachelorette”. Thirty-seven-year-old Page Pressley is one of the newest cast members to ABC’s hit reality tv show.

Pressley will be one of the 42 men on the 16th season of “The Bachelorette”, all trying to win over 39-year-old Clare Crawley. He boasts the title of “chef”.

COVID-19 forced production of Crawley’s season to shut down in March and now she’s getting ready to start filming with a whole new cast of suitors. The show is expected to air May 18.