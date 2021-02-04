Santa Fe nationally recognized for welcome sign project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep Santa Fe Beautiful has received another national recognition for its work in the city. The city received the Innovation Award, for its entryway sign on a highway median coming off of U.S. 84-285 on the city’s north side.

“We are pleased that Keep America Beautiful has recognized the creativity and vision of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful for its entryway sign. It is a lasting gift to the city of Santa Fe, its residents, and visitors who are welcomed into Santa Fe every time they drive by the entryway sign,” said KSFB Executive Director Carol Branch in a news release. “The entryway sign has been a goal — and dream — of the Keep Santa Fe Beautiful Board of Directors for many years.”

Last month, the National Keep America Beautiful program nominated the Santa Fe chapter for its President’s Circle Award. The chapter received the recognition for helping to end littering, improving recycling, and beautifying the Santa Fe community.

Keep Santa Fe Beautiful and other local affiliate winners will be recognized at KAB’s national conference the week of Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C.