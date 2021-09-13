Santa Fe National Forest works to reduce risk of wildfires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has prioritized its prescribed burn projects. They’ve approved burns at 16 different sites and will begin them before the end of the year.

The largest is 4,400 acres at the Poleo Unit, nearly 3,000 acres on Golondrio Mesa, 2,100 acres near the Rincon Fishing Area, and 2,000 acres on East Rowe Mesa. The forest service says a solid monsoon helped drought conditions this year, but much of the west is still at risk of wildfire. The National Interagency Fire Center says the US has had 44,000 wildfires this year, including 81 active fires.