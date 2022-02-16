SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to get outside, the Santa Fe National Forest is waiving fees next Monday for Presidents’ Day. The park says because it is still winter, some sites will be closed.
They’re asking you to check online or contact a ranger district to see which sites are open. The next time fees will be waived is June 11 for National Get Outdoors Day.