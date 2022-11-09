NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In honor of Veterans Day, the Santa Fe National Forest is waiving fees on Friday, November 11. All SFNF offices will also be closed on Friday, November 11.

Visitors are encouraged to check the ranger districts before visiting as some recreation sites will be closed for the winter. According to SFNF, Friday will be the last fee-free day of 2022. The next fee-free day is scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16.

SFNF provided some tips for people planning to visit the forest: