NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is giving you a reason to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather on Monday. Entry fees are waived in honor of President’s Day.

That includes day-use fees at most campgrounds and picnic grounds. Some sites are closed for winter but you contact your ranger district for a list of open sites.

All Santa Fe National Forest offices will be closed Monday, February 17 and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, February 18.