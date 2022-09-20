NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – To celebrate National Public lands Day, the Santa Fe National Forest announced it will waive fees at many day-use recreation sites on Saturday, September 24. This year’s theme is “Giving Back Together,” encouraging people to participate in trail restoration, trash clean up and other projects.
To go with the theme of trail restoration, the New Mexico Volunteers for the Outdoors will be holding a trail restoration event. The trail restoration will be at the Borrego and Bear Wallow Trail #150 near Hyde Park, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will focus on trail maintenance.