Santa Fe National Forest waives recreation fees on Presidents’ Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of Presidents’ Day, the Santa Fe National Forest will waive fees at several day-use recreation sites on Monday, Feb. 15. The Forest Service says all SFNF offices will be closed Monday for the holiday and virtual business hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to a news release, the Forest Service participates in fee-free days with other federal agencies to encourage Americans to visit public lands. The Forest Services says that since many recreation sites are closed for the winter, visitors are encouraged to check the status or contact the appropriate ranger district office to find out which sites are open.

Those planning on visiting the Santa Fe National Forest over the weekend are urged to know certain information before heading out. Visitors should check the weather forecast and be prepared for winter conditions.

Additionally, those heading into the backcountry are asked to take safety seriously and to follow Santa Fe National Forest recommendations. Follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and comply with state health orders in order to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

The remaining fee waiver dates in 2021 are National Get Outdoors Day on June 12, National Public Lands Day on Sept. 25, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.