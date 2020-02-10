Santa Fe National Forest to waive fees on Presidents Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday is a federal holiday which means schools and many offices are closed. So why not enjoy nature?

The Santa Fe National Forest is making that easy by waiving all recreation fees on Monday. That includes day-use fees at most campgrounds and picnic grounds. Some sites are closed for winter, but you contact your ranger district for a list of open sites.

Fees will also be waived for National Get Outdoors Day on June 13. National Public Lands Day on September 26 and Veterans Day on November 11.

